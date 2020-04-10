East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... I hope you are having a blessed Good Friday. Beginning on Saturday, we will see an increase in clouds and an increase in the chances for strong to severe thunderstorms across East Texas, especially over the southern sections of ETX, south of Hwy 79. This severe weather event is very difficult to pinpoint at this time. It depends on the position of a warm front that is expected to move into the area on Saturday. We are expecting this front to move into the southern reaches of East Texas and not make it into the northern locations, therefore, the risk for the strongest storms remain south. The Disruptive Weather Outlook for Saturday, through Noon on Sunday, will be HIGH. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for the southern sections of East Texas during this same time period. Chances for isolated tornadoes will be low for the northern sections of East Texas and medium for the southern. Large hail and gusty thunderstorm winds near 60 mph are possible in all areas, both north and south and they are in the medium threat area. Flash flooding is low, however some stream/street flooding is possible in the heaviest rainfall. By noon on Sunday, the threat of Severe Weather will be over for East Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has the higher risks for severe storms over the southern areas of East Texas both on Saturday and on Sunday, so that is the reasoning for the Disruptive Weather/First Alert Weather Day decision. Please see the graphics. Please remain Weather Alert this weekend. Know your families safety plan and be ready to implement them if necessary. Make sure you have downloaded the Free KLTV Weather App to your phone. Stay Safe and Stay informed. Next week, the weather looks very nice with very chilly mornings and mild/cool afternoons. Warming nicely by weeks end.