Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas advises abortion clinic to halt out-of-state visits
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' top health official is encouraging a Little Rock abortion clinic to stop seeing patients from outside the state. Health Secretary Dr. Nathaniel Smith on Thursday said officials investigated Little Rock Family Planning Services and found a significant portion of its patients were coming from out of state. Smith said the state may issue further directives if the facility doesn't follow its advice. Arkansas has issued an order prohibiting elective procedures if they can be safely postponed, but officials have not said if that prohibits abortions.
SEVERE WEATHER
Storms packing high winds cause damage in Indiana, Arkansas
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Severe storms with high winds, hail and tornadoes have caused damage to dozens of homes and businesses in parts of Indiana and Arkansas. A few injuries were reported following Wednesday night’s storms. The threat of more severe weather is forecast for the coming days throughout much of the United States. Police in the central Indiana community of Mooresville say storms knocked the second story off a two-story vacant building. One woman was slightly injured after power lines fell on her car. In the Arkansas town of Harrisburg, more than 30 homes were damaged in Poinsett County. Two people were injured.
DUGGAR-PRIVACY LAWSUIT
Court spikes TV personality's claims in molestation probe
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s decision that dismissed claims brought against officials by reality TV personality Josh Duggar who challenged the release investigation records related to the molestation of his sisters when they were juveniles. The appeals court on Wednesday agreed with the dismissal of the lawsuit Duggar filed in 2018, which alleged that Springdale and Washington County officials invaded his privacy by making public investigation records that should’ve remained sealed. Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Duggar to refile a civil rights claim, which Martin had initially prohibited.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TORNADO SHELTERS
Tornado or virus? Pandemic means tough sheltering decisions
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Each day brings the United States closer to peak severe weather season, and Tornado Alley residents are faced with a question: Is it better to take on a twister outside a community shelter or to face the possibility of contracting the new coronavirus inside one? Tornado-prone states including Alabama and Kansas are recommending that people go into shelters if dangerous weather is approaching. Hundreds of people filled shelters in the Tennessee Valley during a weather threat last month. But some say they'd rather take their chances with a twister than COVID-19. The dilemma could get worse if the virus is still a threat when hurricane season starts June 1.
STATE OF THE STATE-ARKANSAS
Arkansas governor addresses state of the state amid outbreak
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor is asking lawmakers for their help trimming his proposed budget as the Legislature convenes for this year's session amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke to lawmakers Wednesday as they convened in two different locations, with the House meeting in a basketball arena and the Senate meeting at the Capitol. Hutchinson proposed his budget last month, but revenue officials since then have said they expect the state to bring in $205 million less than initially forecast. Legislative leaders have said they hope to complete the session in less than two weeks.
AP-US-ARKANSAS-STATE-UNIVERSITY-SHOOTING
Arkansas State University student injured in campus shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State University was placed on lockdown for several hours after a student was shot in the leg in a parking lot of a campus apartment complex. Officials say the lockdown was lifted at about 5 a.m. Wednesday. University officials say the shooting happened early Wednesday. The student is being treated at a hospital and is expected to recover. Authorities didn’t immediately say what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. In-person classes were canceled last month at Arkansas State because of the coronavirus pandemic, but KAIT-TV reports about 700 of the school’s roughly 14,000 students remain on campus.