Hubbard Middle School PTC teachers, students ‘reunite’ during parade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Teachers and students in Tyler “reunited” again Friday as members of Hubbard Middle School’s Precision Teaching Class held a parade for students.
The group paraded in front of students’ homes all over Tyler, honking horns and waving to their kids, reminiscent of the parades held by several East Texas school districts in March.
April is Autism Awareness Month. Teachers who took part in Friday’s teachers’ parade said it served as a way to reach out to their homebound students, as well as raise autism awareness.
More importantly, a few hoped it would just be a bright spot during a rough time.
“Today we thought we would try and bring them a few smiles because they haven’t been able to see anyone or have the structure they are used to,” said Nola Beard.
“They have a hard time adjusting right now, and we miss them, and we can’t wait to see the smiles that we bring to their faces,” said Angie O’Rourke.
Teachers who are part of the HMS PTC “focus on support [students] social and behavioral needs in order for the student to obtain success in the general educational setting," according to one PTC teacher’s biography.
In all, teachers paraded for about 20 students in the program.
