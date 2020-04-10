Grace Community School makes 3D printed mask straps for healthcare workers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a project that’s giving healthcare workers some relief as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carson Powell, Grace athletic trainer and CHRISTUS Mother Frances employee, got the idea for 3D printed, plastic bands for medical face masks from Facebook.
“Obviously, in the midst of this crisis, healthcare workers are having to wear masks all the time. For most of them, it’s the entire 12-hour shift that they’re working. And for a lot of them, it’s an elastic band that goes around their ear. So, for 12 hours that can get pretty irritating, and I’ve just been told from nurses and employees that have been doing that just how irritating that elastic band can get,” Powell said.
The bands are essentially “belts” for the masks healthcare workers wear. They go around the back of their heads, which means no more irritating elastic bands around their ears.
The project took off when Powell reached out to co-worker, Jessica Huddleston, Director of Purposeful Design at Grace Community School, to inquire if a mask strap could be printed using the school’s 3D printers.
So, he took the design already being used in other parts of the country and copied it. And with school being closed because of COVID-19, the resources were readily available.
“They’re not being used for anything else, so why not use them to kind of bless the healthcare workers around the city of Tyler right now," Powell said.
With three 3d printers in operation, they’re able to make 24 bands per hour.
"We’re just trying to pump out as many as we can throughout the day,” Powell said.
Kate Holbrook is a senior and part of the engineering class at Grace Community School. She’s been helping to make the bands.
She said though it’s a simple design, it can have a big impact.
"It’s been a really cool project, and I’m just glad that we can contribute at all,” Holbrook said. “It’s been nice doing something in a small way that can help because being at home for the past couple of weeks has been good but also I just need to do something that can actually help a tiny bit.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.