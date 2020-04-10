Flint man dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 346 in Smith County

Flint man dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 346 in Smith County
Source: Gray News Media (Source: Gray News Media)
April 10, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 11:09 AM

From the Texas Department of Public Safety

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - On April 8, 2020, at 5:24 pm, troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-346 near the city of Bullard in Smith County. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2016 Subaru Forester, Ferdinand Alfred Slayden III, 37, of Flint, was traveling southbound on FM-346 at an unsafe speed. The driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle, which traveled off the road where it struck a culvert and rolled. The vehicle struck a tree before coming on its left side.

Judge Andy Dunklin pronounced Slayden at the scene. He was then transported to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.

The crash remains under investigation.