East Texas realtors hopeful sales will rebound after COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In January, the year looked promising for the real estate business, but with the COVID-19 pandemic the market took a hit. Now, the National Association of Realtors say they believe busy days are ahead for East Texas realtors.
“The last three or four weeks have been different for sure,” Manager/Agent Development for Century 21 First group Adam Brooks said.
Despite COVID-19 slowing down the real estate business, some real estate agents are receiving calls throughout the day to try and buy or sell their homes.
“So, our third and fourth quarter, we feel are going to be amazing they were already on schedule to be amazing, but even with this pandemic. I’ve run numbers year over year for 1st quarter and we’re doing exactly the same as last year so you can imagine what we were on pace for prior to all this happening,” he said.
Brooks has been in the business for 13 years and he explains that interest rates for buying homes are good right now.
“I can only speak to why people are buying here, it’s always been a low cost of living area, great health care, schools districts are unbelievable, but the interest rates are amazing right now. I’m going to go out on a limb and say that they’re probably going to get better especially when this pandemic slows down,” he said.
Brooks and his team are working remotely but they’re also preparing on what’s to come after the pandemic.
“What we are doing is what we’re calling preparing for the surge, that’s what we’re doing right now…we’re getting our clients ready we’re getting our sellers ready for a lot more traffic. I feel like it’s going to be pretty heavy on the buying side possibly more than the selling side,” Brooks said.
He also mentions that his staff is taking the necessary precautions by wearing masks and gloves when showing a property.
