The City of Tyler, Mayor Martin Heines announce partnership with Hand Up Network

From the Hand up Network:
The City of Tyler and Mayor Martin Heines announced that Hand Up Network has agreed to come alongside the city to provide oversight and management to First Responder Respite Care Facilities located at Tyler Junior College.
“We are honored to come alongside the City of Tyler and our Emergency Management Partners to bring support to our Heroes, the First Responders of East Texas and ensure that they receive a level of care and support in line with the care they provide all of us on a daily basis.” stated Hand Up Network CEO, Sam Smith.
Those interested in supporting this effort can call 903-597-5334 or e-mail Info@HandUpNetwork.com