Chapel Hill ISD announces passing of fmr. coach Johnny Williams

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill Independent School District announced the passing of former coach and educator Johnny Williams on Thursday.
Williams was a coach, teacher at Kissam Elementary, and served as a bus driver for the district. He was also an avid supporter of the athletic department for many years, CHISD posted on Facebook.
“Although retired from CHISD, he remained an important figure in our community," Superintendent Lamond Dean said. "He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We were blessed to call him a part of CHISD and a friend to all. His family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
As tributes and memories are being shared on social media by many in the community, a petition has been started to ask for the renaming of Bulldog Stadium to “Coach Johnny Williams Stadium.”
By Thursday night, the petition had more than 275 names toward its stated goal of 500.
