Way Back Sports: The Houston Astrodome opened on April 9, 1965

“I watched Jimmy Wynn, Joe Morgan, Nolan Ryan, Larry Dierker,” Maddus said. " We had all the big teams come in. I saw Sandy Koffax with the Dodgers. When the Braves came in I saw Hank Aaron. The Pirates with Willie McCovey, The Giants with Willie Mays. I watched all those guys. We would just go to watch. It was not uncommon for me to get off of work in Lufkin at 5 and leave to Houston for a 7:30 game. You could walk up and get a ticket in the outfield deck for $1 to $3."