UT Health Science Center conducting COVID-19 vaccine, test, and treatment research

COVID-19 is a new pathogen, so less is known about the lung injury, although early reports suggest that the lung injury it causes is similar. LTI-03 can be administered through inhalation and will soon be tested in models of COVID-19 to see if it can prevent early lung inflammation and scarring that typically occurs in patients with severe COVID-19 lung infection. Should this research yield successful outcomes, the LTI-03 could rapidly be made available for clinical trial testing, and if successful, provide novel treatment for patients afflicted with severe COVID-19 lung injury.