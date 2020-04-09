TJC to provide temporary housing for healthcare professionals and first responders

TJC President Dr. Juan Mejia said, “As the community’s College, it is our privilege to offer our TJC facilities to those healthcare professionals and first responders who are on the front lines taking care of the citizens of East Texas. Ornelas Hall is in close proximity to hospitals and clinics in Tyler’s medical district and will provide a comfortable place for an overnight stay or a few hours’ rest. We want our healthcare heroes to know we appreciate all they are doing, especially during this health crisis.”