Thursday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy, chance for rain

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A cold front is just now moving through East Texas this morning. Temperatures in the 70s this morning are dropping into the 60s behind the front. Expect mostly cloudy skies today and temperatures will rebound back to the 70s this afternoon with northerly winds. There is a chance for a few showers along the weak cold front with the best chance for rain in parts of Deep East Texas this evening. Clouds will gradually begin to clear tomorrow morning. A cool start to Friday with temperatures back in the 50s and only reaching the upper 60s by afternoon. Clouds return late Friday into Saturday with another cold front on the way. This will be a stronger front with a much more likely chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could become strong Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain will last into Sunday morning and come to an end Sunday afternoon with clearing skies and much cooler temperatures in store for next week.