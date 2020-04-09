Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! A cold front has pushed through most of the area this morning and has lead to slightly cooler temperatures. Our temperatures will still likely warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s before cooling down later this afternoon once a more dominant northeasterly flow takes over. A fair mix of sun and clouds this morning, but cloud cover is expected to increase later this afternoon and showers and isolated thundershowers will become possible as we head into the later afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see this rain today, but the farther south in East Texas you live, the better chance of showers and storms moving into your area. Rain chances diminish overnight and Good Friday looks to be dry, with skies partially clearing through the later morning hours. Temperatures look to remain mild tomorrow as most of the area will see near 70 degrees during the afternoon. Clouds increase once again overnight Friday into Saturday and showers and storms become likely as we move into the later afternoon hours. These showers and storms will remain likely throughout the remainder of Saturday and through the first half of Sunday before moving out of East Texas by the afternoon of Easter Sunday. A few storms over the weekend do have the chance of becoming severe, mainly due to the risk of damaging winds and large hail, so we ask that you remain weather alert this weekend. As we get closer to Saturday and Sunday, we will continue to learn more about the weekend’s severe setup and will continue to give you the latest info. A strong cold front arrives early on Monday morning, knocking morning lows in the lower 40s and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s through Wednesday with a fair mix of sun and clouds throughout the first half of next week.