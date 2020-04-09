Suspect held on $2 million bond in connection with shooting of Kemp police officer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Arturo Cantero Lagunas, 47, from Dallas is being held on a $2 million bond for attempted capital murder. Lagunas is accused of shooting Sergeant Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. He is on a federal hold in the county jail until facing federal criminal charges.
DPS took Lagunas into custody shortly after midnight on Sunday when police responded to a suspect in the attic of a Mabank apartment. Kemp Police said their office was called to assist Mabank Police.
The Kemp Police Department report Sergeant Storey “is in stable condition and will need some time to recover".
