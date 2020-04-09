Henderson police: Woman and man killed in double shooting at apartment complex

On 04/08/2020 at about 11:57 p.m. the Henderson Police Department received a call in reference to a gunshot victim in the 1800 Block of Elm Street. Upon arrival, Officers located a 22 year old black male unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Further investigation into the scene revealed a second victim, a 20 year old black female who had also suffered a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The female was pronounced deceased on scene. The names of the individuals will not be released at this time pending notification of family members. This incident is currently under investigation by the Henderson Police Department and the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office. Further details will be release as available.