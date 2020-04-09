Mabank woman charged with murder after man found dead at home

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a home in the Payne Springs area.
According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 11:30 a.m Thursday, they received a call in reference to a female subject physically hitting and kicking a man at a home on Henderson Lane outside of the Payne Springs area of Henderson County.
The Payne Springs Police Department, Eustace Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, and the Texas Rangers responded to the residence. Upon arrival at the residence a male subject was found deceased.
Henderson County 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee issued a search warrant for the property to search for evidence of the crime.
The sheriff’s office said Judy Gordan Brown, 67, of Mabank was charged with Murder.
Henderson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Belinda Brownlow conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy of the male victim.
The victim was sent to American Forensics in Dallas for the autopsy which will take place tomorrow.
Brown will be taken to the Henderson County Jail.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing at this time.
