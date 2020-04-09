Local greenhouse owner says unpurchased Easter lilies will be dumped

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Business at a Darby Greenhouses and Farms in Jacksonville has slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic leaving them with tens of thousands of crops stuck in their greenhouse. This leaves the owner with no other choice than to throw out this year’s remaining lilies.
“I’ve been doing it for 40 something years, and I’ve never seen anything like this and hopefully I never will again,” President of the Darby Greenhouses and Farms, Don Darby said.
He began growing his lilies in October 2019 and after months of hard work and preparation, he says it’s not enough after selling nearly 40% of the crop.
“I think every business is going through this now, I hope that I don’t have to have any mass layoffs, we may have to reduce hours and hopefully maybe some government program can allow us to stay open and pay our employees,” Darby said.
Darby has been in the business for 42 years and in the near future he’ll have to dump the remaining lilies.
“We’ve got a pile over there that we’ll spread out that will be good for the soil and we’ll just re-group,” he said.
Despite everything going on, he remains positive about the growing season.
“I’ve learned that as I get older, you can worry all you want but you’re not going to change anything. You just make the best of the situation and do the best that you can,” Darby said.
For those looking for last minute lilies, Darby recommends visiting a flower shop for Easter Sunday.
Darby Greenhouses and Farms is a family owned business and specializes in poinsettias, garden mums, lilies and more.
