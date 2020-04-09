Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIVES LOST-LOUISIANA
Lives Lost: A Louisiana grandmother 'took care of everyone'
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mary Louise Brown Morgan, a “God-fearing woman” who made a “mean gumbo and red beans,” died March 27 in Houma, Louisiana, after contracting the coronavirus. She was the first person in Terrebonne Parish to die of COVID-19, in a state where the pandemic is taking a heavy toll. Morgan was born in New Orleans on Jan. 5, 1942, but was a lifelong resident of the small town of Gray, Louisiana. Her niece Penny Mikkel said her aunt had a “beautiful spirit." Family members described how she lovingly tended her beautiful garden full of trees and rosebushes and worked out three times a week at her local gym.
BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA'S HOPE
Louisiana responds to coronavirus with rare bipartisanship
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana is experiencing a rare moment of bipartisanship in the time of the coronavirus, after years of bitter political disputes. The unusual cooperation between Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and his traditional Republican rivals appears to be having a positive effect. Officials are sounding a note of cautious hope that they may have flattened the curve of virus cases in the state. The growth in the number of people requiring hospitalization has slowed, and the number of patients requiring ventilators to do their breathing for them has declined.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
As curve appears to flatten, Edwards says keep staying home
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards worries news that Louisiana is seeing encouraging signs in its coronavirus fight could embolden people to lessen their physical distancing from others in an Easter holiday week traditionally packed with religious gatherings and crawfish boils. The rate of new hospitalizations has slowed, and the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators has decreased. Edwards says he's heartened by the data. But he says Louisianans shouldn’t return to normal life. He says the numbers could start skyrocketing if people stop staying home. The health department says more than 17,000 people in Louisiana have confirmed virus infections. The death toll has reached 652.
STOLEN RESPIRATOR MASKS
Masks returned to makeshift hospital after official's arrest
NEWS ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana said 80 respirator masks have been returned to a makeshift hospital for recovering coronavirus patients in New Orleans after being stolen by a high-ranking official. The convention center’s director of public safety was arrested over the weekend and charged with one count of malfeasance in office. State Police said Vernon Giscombe admitted to asking two employees to bring him boxes filled with N95 masks. The masks were for medical workers staffing the 1,000-bed hospital built inside the center. Troopers recovered the 80 masks at Giscombe’s home and they were later returned. It’s unclear whether Giscombe had an attorney.
FIRE FATAL
Man dies in Louisiana house fire
GRETNA, La. (AP) — Louisiana fire investigators say a disabled man was killed after food left unattended on a stove sparked a fire. The state Fire Marshal's Office, in a news release Wednesday, said the fire happened Tuesday just after 6 p.m. in an apartment complex in Gretna. The victim was a 55-year-old man who was confined to a wheelchair. Witnesses told investigators the victim’s father, who he lived with, left to go to a store and turned the burner on low before leaving instead of turning the stove off. The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.
THREE DEAD
Police: 3 dead in possible murder-suicide in Louisiana
ZACHARY, La. (AP) — A Louisiana police department is investigating a shooting Wednesday that has left three people dead. Zachary Police Chief David McDavid says three people were shot around 3:30 p.m. Investigators believe it was a murder-suicide, but McDavid told news outlets he couldn’t say more because the investigation is ongoing. The names of the deceased are being withheld until family is notified.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-COURTS
Justice delayed: Virus crisis upends courts system across US
BOSTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the U.S. legal system, creating constitutional dilemmas as people accused of crimes have their trials delayed. The public health crisis could build a legal backlog that overwhelms courts across the country, leaving some defendants behind bars longer and forcing prosecutors to decide which cases to pursue and which to let slide. Judges from California to Maine have postponed trials and nearly all in-person hearings to keep crowds from packing courthouses. Many judges are holding hearings over the phone or video chat to keep all cases from grinding to a halt.
CONVICTION OVERTURNED-APPEAL
Conviction tossed but man still in prison amid virus spread
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Defense lawyers and prosecutors are arguing over whether a man who had his double murder conviction overturned should be released from a Louisiana prison until his next trial date. Darill Henry’s attorneys say he should be freed before he contracts the coronavirus. Prosecutors disagree. Henry was convicted of double murder in the 2004 death of 89-year-old Durelli Watts and her daughter, Ina Gex. A recent analysis showed that DNA taken from the scene was not Henry's. A judge overturned his conviction and set bond but prosecutors filed an appeal halting the process. As of Tuesday, the state Supreme Court was deciding whether to enforce the ruling.