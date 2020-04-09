Kilgore PD employee tests positive: jail closed

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) -A part-time civilian employee of the Kilgore Police Department was sent home due to illness over the weekend and has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release, Chief Todd Hunter reports several staff members within the department were directly exposed to the virus and sent home for quarantine. The department is working to contact others who may have been in contact with the affected staff.
The jail will be closed and sanitized by a professional cleaning service. If arrests are made while the jail is closed they will be taken to either Gregg or Rusk county.
Staff is now required to wear masks in the building.
