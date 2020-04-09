Investigators seek clues in Henderson double-shooting deaths

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were killed in an East Texas apartment building, and investigators are looking for clues as to why.
Just before midnight Wednesday night, Henderson police found a man and a woman fatally wounded at the Spring Creek apartments. They had received a call for help.
“It was in reference to some shots fired in the 1800 block of Elm Street,” says Henderson Police Detective Eric Sullivan.
When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man wounded and unresponsive.
During a search, officers then found a 20-year-old woman who had also been shot to death.
"One individual at the scene had been shot, upon further investigation a second victim was found on scene also with a gunshot," Sullivan says.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The woman was pronounced dead on scene.
At this point there's no mention of anyone else being involved, leaving investigators looking for clues as to what happened.
Right now, their names are not being released, pending notification of family.
So far, investigators have no answers as to what sparked the violence.
“There may be information that may be provided so we want our investigators to go out and our crime scene guys to go out and process the scene thoroughly. That may plug in some answers for us,” the detective says.
