Health centers in East Texas receive almost $6.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds

(KLTV) - The federal government has awarded another round of federal grants to several health centers in East Texas, totaling nearly $6.4 million, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday.
Recipients include two locations in Longview, and one each in Marshall, Mt. Enterprise, Nacogdoches, Tenaha, and Tyler. Each received between around $700,000 and $1.3 million.
The funding, which was appropriate by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Health and Human Services.
“While medical professionals in Texans are doing everything they can to combat this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource at their disposal,” Cornyn said in a statement. “I applaud local leaders for their efforts to secure these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make health centers in East Texas a high priority.”
