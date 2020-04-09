The first Texas prisoner has died after testing positive for the new coronavirus

By Wednesday afternoon, TDCJ said it was locking down all prison facilities where any inmate or employee had tested positive for the virus for 14 days from the date of a positive test. As of Wednesday, that included 15 of Texas' more than 100 prison lockups: Beto, Clements, Darrington, the East Texas Transfer Facility, Estelle, Goree, Jordan, Murray, Ramsey, Robertson, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Woodman and Wynne units. In those units, prisoners will be largely kept in their cells or dorms, with regular activity suspended. Meals move from the dining halls to giving inmates "johnnies," sack meals like bologna sandwiches, in their beds.