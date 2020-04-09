East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… A Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM for Central/Southern Counties. There is a chance for a few strong/severe storms over the southern half of East Texas area late this afternoon/evening hours. These storms could produce some gusty winds and hail in the stronger storms. They should exit East Texas around Midnight tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the far western sections of Deep East Texas under an Enhanced Risk and the remainder under a Slight Risk. During the day on Friday, we are looking for a very nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. As we head into the weekend, the chances for storms increases. Strong to Severe storms are expected to move into East Texas late in the afternoon on Saturday and chances for severe weather will continue through noon on Easter Sunday. There should be a rapid decrease in clouds and rain chances once the system moves to our East. For Saturday’s / Sunday morning’s storms, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of our area under a SLIGHT RISK, or a 15% chance of significant severe weather. Hail, gusty winds, very heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes are possible. As we get closer, we will have more details on what is expected/possible. Please stay Weather Alert! Beginning late on Sunday and continuing through most of next week, we are looking for some very nice days. Chilly mornings and mild afternoons are expected. With regards to the severe weather threat over the weekend, we will update you often.