Daingerfield police: Man claiming to have COVID-19 coughed on officer

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - Daingerfield police said they have arrested a man who claimed there was a bomb inside a store in town and later allegedly claimed to have COVID-19 when he coughed on an officer at the jail.
According to the Daingerfield Police Department, at approximately 10:12 a.m. Thursday, Daingerfield Police and the Morris County Sheriff’s Department had a 911 call where an unknown person reported a bomb was to be inside the Brookshire Store in Daingerfield.
Officers quickly responded and the store was immediately evacuated of all customers and employees. A search was conducted and an investigation was started. Police said nothing was found inside the store.
At approximately 1:05 p.m., a person of interest from the investigation came back to Brookshires and was detained. During the investigation it was determined that the person detained had the cell phone that placed the 911 call on his person.
Tron Covin Pate, 36, of Mount Pleasant was arrested for Terroristic Threat, a 2nd-degree felony. According to police, once at the jail, Pate intentionally coughed on an officer saying he had COVID-19 and he was subsequently charged with Terroristic Threat of a Peace Officer, a 3rd-degree felony.
Police said these charges were enhanced due to the disaster declaration.
