City of Tyler, Smith County to give updates on COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Tyler, Smith County and the Northeast Texas Public Health District will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to give updates on COVID-19.
Officials are expected to give updates on several parts of the COVID-19 response, including updates on Smith County’s stay-at-home order, the use of masks in public and the status of the public health lab.
We’re also expecting to hear about efforts to calculate the number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the disease.
