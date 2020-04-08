Wednesday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected for this afternoon as temperatures make it to the upper 80s. One are two stray showers are possible in Deep East Texas late this evening. Overnight we will cool to the mid 60s. Tomorrow, expect mostly cloudy skies, a few showers, and temps in the mid 70s. Skies will begin to clear on Friday. More rain is expected on Saturday with isolated thundershowers possible. A few showers could carry over into the start of the day on Sunday but by the afternoon sunshine will return. Monday and Tuesday will be similar days with lots of sunshine but cooler temperatures in the low 60s.