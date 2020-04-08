Two dead in Gregg County shooting

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead after a shooting Tuesday evening.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, they received a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of FM 2751.
The post said deputies arrived on scene and found two victims deceased.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded and began processing the scene. The post said the two victims were sent for an autopsy.
The sheriff’s office said more information will be released when it becomes available.
