Traffic cleared at FM 346 near CR 1369 in Bullard at scene of fatal wreck

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The roadway has reopened at of 8:10 p.m.
Traffic on FM 346 is at a standstill for the next 45 minutes to an hour due to a fatal wreck.
According to our reporter at the scene, the wreck occurred when a person driving an SUV southbound on 346 near CR 1369 went off the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle struck a tree off the roadway. The driver was declared dead at the scene.
At the scene are Texas DPS troopers, Flint-Gresham VFD, Noonday VFD, and the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. Justice of the Peace Pct 2 Andy Dunklin is also at the scene.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area for the next hour.
