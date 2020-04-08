Traffic cleared at FM 346 near CR 1369 in Bullard at scene of fatal wreck

The wreck will have traffic blocked at least an hour, DPS says. (Source: KLTV/Brennon Gurley)
April 8, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 8:11 PM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The roadway has reopened at of 8:10 p.m.

Previous:

Traffic on FM 346 is at a standstill for the next 45 minutes to an hour due to a fatal wreck.

According to our reporter at the scene, the wreck occurred when a person driving an SUV southbound on 346 near CR 1369 went off the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle struck a tree off the roadway. The driver was declared dead at the scene.

At the scene are Texas DPS troopers, Flint-Gresham VFD, Noonday VFD, and the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. Justice of the Peace Pct 2 Andy Dunklin is also at the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for the next hour.

