TRAFFIC DATA: Are Tyler residents staying at home?

Based on their findings, the city said they started seeing a drop in traffic after Tyler ISD’s spring break when event organizers started cancelling large gatherings and some people started working from home. The data also shows a dip in weekend traffic on Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15. A larger dip in traffic came on the weekend of Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22. The weekend of Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 shows a greater decrease in traffic following the issuing of the Smith County stay-at-home order.