Texas Walgreens to offer drive-through testing for COVID-19, governor says

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Walgreens in Texas will begin offering drive-through testing for COVID-19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday.
Walgreens announced they will have 15 sites set up in 15 states.
The 15 locations are being finalized in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and are planned for select hot spot markets with escalating rates of COVID-19 cases. Walgreens plans to be able to test up to 3,000 people per day across these additional sites, which are expected to be activated beginning later this week.