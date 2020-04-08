Staffer at Greenbrier Nursing of Tyler tests positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From Creative Solutions in Healthcare:
Greenbrier Nursing of Tyler has notified the City’s health officials about a staffer who late last week tested positive for Covid-19. Our facilities administrator reports the staffer is recovering at home and says they “feel good and are in high spirits”.
Creative Solutions in Healthcare, which manages Greenbrier Nursing of Tyler mandated enhanced protective measures be put in place at all of its facilities last month in response to the spread of the novel corona virus, Covid-19. Those requirements include screening all staff for a fever or other symptoms before each shift. Administrators say the staffer who tested positive did not come to work on April 3rd, the day they began having symptoms, and sought medical care instead.
Administrators were notified on Monday, April 6th of the positive test result and notified local health officials immediately. All residents were then screened, and it was determined four residents met the criteria for testing. They are currently isolated from the rest of Greenbrier’s patients in a separate wing and will remain in quarantine pending results of those tests.
As an added precaution, all residents and staff have been provided masks to wear during all interactions with one another and health screenings of all residents and staff will continue daily.
“Our priority at Greenbrier is always the health and well-being of our residents and staff,” said Gary Blake, president and co-founder of Creative Solutions in Healthcare. “We are closely following recommendations from health officials at every level to maintain the safest environment possible for everyone. This is a challenging time for all, but it will not change our diligence nor our commitment to do our very best for those we care for.”
