Smith County voucher program delivers needed items to elderly, disable residents

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County and NDMJ Transportation have partnered to offer a free delivery service to elderly and disabled residents who do not have transportation.
“Those that are transportation disadvantaged and cannot get to their appointments or activities and who really now are home bound. Being home bound doesn’t mean that they should starve and really these are the most vulnerable members of our community," said Jamal Moharer, the owner of NDMJ Transportation.
The service is through the County’s Voucher Program. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Department of Transportation has approved Smith County and NDMJ to use their 5310 grant funds to deliver essential items at no charge to those who live in rural areas of the county and do not have the means to travel. The funds have already been awarded by the state.
To request the service, call Tyler/Smith County Area Mobility Manager Kristy Range at (903) 714-5079; or NDMJ Transportation at (903) 592-3232. You can also request the service by emailing kristyrange@gmail.com.
“This was very thoughtful of TxDOT and Smith County to work together and offer these services to whom otherwise would’ve been left stranded, destitute or starve. We’re just glad to be a part of that solution,” Moharer said. “We are happy to do our part to actually provide the services, but the leadership and vision came from them.”
The Smith County Voucher Program has been offered to residents since 2014. NDMJ Transportation has been a partner in providing its services to residents who acquire the transportation vouchers. The program also provides transportation services to rural areas of Smith County served by GoBus.
“Just because they are ordered to stay home that doesn’t mean they have to go hungry. They can actually call us and we’ll take their food to them,” Moharer said. "It’s good for our soul to do it and it has been very positive and it’s been well received.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.