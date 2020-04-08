Smith County, Tyler officials to start announcing number of recovered COVID-19 patients

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During an upcoming press conference, Smith County and Tyler officials will start announcing the number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered.
“The EOC has come up with a formula to determine when a COVID-19 patient is considered recovered,” a City of Tyler official said. “We hope to have a number of recovered cases tomorrow.”
The press conference will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
We will be streaming the meeting live on East Texas Now. The presser will also be broadcast on KLTV.
