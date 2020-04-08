Smith County Children’s Advocacy cases decrease during stay-at-home order

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The month of April is nationally recognized as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month and the Smith County Advocacy Center says it has seen a decrease in forensic interviews. This decrease is attributed to children being at home and not reporting abuse to a trusted adult like a teacher.
“The majority of cases are called in by professional reporters, mainly teachers. Many of our clients and our potential clients are sequestered with their abusers, and children are not able to make outcries. Therefore our reports are down,” said Deanna Sims, the chief development officer for the Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Sims said the Advocacy Center has seen a decrease in forensic interviews, going from 88 cases in February to 55 in the month of March. Which is less than their 2019 average of 68 a month.
“I would just recommend that people be very wary of if you have to work, who you’re leaving your children with,” she said.
Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen 2019 Allie Graves said she knows the fear and pain of childhood abuse. Now, she advises East Texans to check on neighbors and say something if you see something.
“That’s one thing that I encourage neighborhoods to do, is to, from a distance check on your neighbors, this is an epidemic that is behind closed doors and there’s no way for us to know what’s going on unless we check in,” Graves said.
For those struggling, Graves suggests taking a step back and understanding that your current situation isn’t your final destination.
“From this place, from being in that place, your current situation is not your final destination,” she said.
She also recommends that a child write down three trusted adults outside of your family and reach out to someone if he or she needs help.
