East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Partly Cloudy skies are expected to continue through tonight along with warm temperatures and a fairly light SW wind. Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday with a slight chance for scattered showers and maybe a thundershower over the southern half of East Texas late Wednesday afternoon/evening. As we head into Thursday, a cold front will move through our area bringing with it some scattered showers to ETX. Nothing is expected to be too heavy here. Friday should be partly to mostly cloudy with very little chance for rain. A pair of cold front, one late Sat/early Sun morning and another on Sunday afternoon, will bring in some heavier rainfall and a few isolated thundershowers late on Saturday/into very early Sunday morning. By Easter Sunday afternoon, the rain should end and a partly cloudy sky is then expected. Partly cloudy on Monday and mostly cloudy on Tuesday should both be dry at this time. A very warm afternoon is likely on Wednesday, then cooling off for the remainder of the forecast period. Highs in Wednesday in the upper 80s, then in the lower 70s on Thursday, upper 60s on Friday, then back to the lower 70s Saturday through Tuesday.