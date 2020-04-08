East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Partly Cloudy skies are expected for the next few hours, then mostly cloudy skies are expected as a weak cold front moves into East Texas early Thursday morning bringing with it some clouds and a chance for a few light showers over most of East Texas. The rain should be very light. Over Deep East Texas, a few heavier showers and even a thundershower will be possible late on Thursday, into Thursday night. Friday should be fairly quiet under Partly Cloudy skies. On Saturday, especially late in the day, showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible as we await the passage of a Pacific Front. The front should move through very, very early on Easter Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has all of ETX under a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms during the day on Sat/Sat Night. Scattered showers will remain possible through the morning on Easter before ending by afternoon. A second front will move in from the north later in the day, drying us out for a few days. Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny Skies are expected Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will remain warm today, cool down a bit on Thursday and Friday, then cool down even more late on Sunday with lows dropping into the 40s, Monday through Wednesday.