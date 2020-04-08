Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is releasing more information about its coronavirus deaths that shows the virus’s victims are disproportionately black and two-thirds of those who have died suffered with high blood pressure. The new data is being released by Louisiana’s health department. It gives a glimpse of who is most at risk of dying from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus in a state deemed one of the nation’s most unhealthy. African Americans account for one-third of Louisiana’s population. But they represent more than 70% of the state’s deaths from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus. Hypertension is the leading underlying health condition for those who have died.