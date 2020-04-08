Family appreciates essential helpers: ‘Our garbage truck guys are awesome!’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chelsea Anderson took this video of her kids anxiously waiting for the garbage truck to come by their house. She said her kids absolutely love watching the truck come by and they make sure they’re outside to wave hello to their favorite driver.
“My kids love to watch the trash truck and we have the nicest guys that run our neighborhood route,” said Anderson. “In the wake of what is happening, I greatly appreciate them making my kids smile.”
Tracy Black, a residential truck driver with Tyler Solid Waste and the driver of the route that passes Anderson’s home said he looks forward to waving to the kids every day.
“When I see the kids out there waiting for me, it makes my day better, it makes it go by faster and smoother," said Black. "It really kind of makes my job easier. I look forward to seeing them out there, just as much as they look forward to seeing me.”
Black said he hopes he can start waving to even more kids along his route.
