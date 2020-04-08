Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are expected for the remainder of the day today with a chance, though it be slight, for scattered showers and a few thundershowers…mainly over southern areas. A weak cold front moves into East Texas overnight tonight/early Thursday morning bringing with it some clouds and a chance for a few light showers over most of East Texas. The rain should be very light. Over Deep East Texas, a few heavier showers and even a thundershower will be possible late on Thursday, into Thursday evening. Friday should be fairly quiet under Partly Cloudy skies. On Saturday, especially late in the day, showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible as we await the passage of a Pacific Front. The front should move through very, very early on Easter Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for this time period. This means there is a 15% chance for significant severe weather withing 25 miles of any point. Scattered showers will remain possible through the morning on Easter before ending by afternoon. A second front will move in from the north later in the day, drying us out for a few days. Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny Skies are expected Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will remain warm today, cool down a bit on Thursday and Friday, then cool down even more late on Sunday with lows dropping into the 40s, Monday through Wednesday.