ETN Interview: UT Health - East Texas chief medical officer discusses COVID-19 response

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health - East Texas’ chief medical officer was on East Texas Now Wednesday morning to talk to Blake Holland about the hospital system’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Holland spoke to Dr. Tom Cummins, the chief medical officer for UT Health - East Texas.
Cummins explained that every hospital in the UT Health - East Texas system has developed a separate respiratory area to evaluate possible COVID-19 patients away from the facility’s general population to help minimize the spread of the coronavirus. These areas are separated from the hospitals’ emergency room. The doctors and nursing staff that work with patients in those areas wear personal protection equipment like masks and gowns, Cummins said.
The UT Health - East Texas CMO explained that all of the hospitals in the system, including those in more rural parts of East Texas, are able to handle mildly to moderately ill COVID-19 patients. Those patients who are experiencing more severe symptoms are sent to UT Health’s Tyler campus for further treatment.
Cummins added that the UT Health System has dedicated an entire floor of the Tyler campus to serve as a COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
The UT Health -East Texas CMO also talked about the process of obtaining PPE gear for the hospital’s system’s healthcare professionals.
