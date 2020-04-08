East Texas Food Bank holding weekly distribution of emergency food boxes

In response to COVID-19, the East Texas Food Bank is holding weekly drive-thru emergency food box distribution. Due to Good Friday, the distribution this week is on Thursday. ETFB will be distributing emergency food boxes and two gallons of milk to each household, while supplies last. The boxes are an added layer on top of the 21.3 million meals ETFB distributes every year. The boxes contain shelf-stable groceries such as dried beans, rice, pasta and canned meat, fruits and vegetables. Each box will provide items for 16 meals. To receive a free box, community members just need to provide their name and address. There are no eligibility requirements or identification needed. The drive-thru distribution will be at the East Texas State Fairgrounds. Starting Friday, April 17, the weekly distributions will be each Friday. ETFB is prepared to serve 1,000 households at each distribution. Any family seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit www.EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “find food” to get information on the nearest food resources.