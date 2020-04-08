Cedar Street United Methodist Church donates computers to families in need

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the past 17 years, the Cedar Street United Methodist Church in Tyler, has been donating refurbished computers to families and children in need.
One of the requirements for receiving a computer is that they’re in the 4th grade or older. “Giving us a computer for free, we get to keep it and they upgrade it every time we move up a grade, I’m actually very happy,” said Melanie Martinez, 5th grader.
On March 31, 2020, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered schools to remain closed until May 4 in the continuing effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus also known as covid-19. “This will help me complete my online homework since they have moved our school work online,” said Martinez.
The church provides them with a CPU monitor, keyboard and mouse, headphones, cables to connect everything, and also two educational software programs. A majority of the computer donations come from Smith County and Cornerstone Staffing in Dallas also contributes.
Computers will be available Tuesday’s at 3 p.m. and Wednesday’s at 8 a.m. at Cedar Street United Methodist Church located at 1420 North Church Ave in Tyler. The church also says they will limit one computer per family.
