Cedar Street United Methodist Church donates computers to families in need

Cedar Street United Methodist Church donates computers to families in need
For the past 17 years, the Cedar Street United Methodist Church in Tyler, has been donating refurbished computers to families and children in need if they’re in the 4th grade or older. (Source: KLTV 2020. All rights reserved.)
By Dante Nuñez and Nahum Lopez | April 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 9:04 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the past 17 years, the Cedar Street United Methodist Church in Tyler, has been donating refurbished computers to families and children in need.

For the past 17 years, the Cedar Street United Methodist Church in Tyler, has been donating refurbished computers to families and children in need if they’re in the 4th grade or older.
For the past 17 years, the Cedar Street United Methodist Church in Tyler, has been donating refurbished computers to families and children in need if they’re in the 4th grade or older. (Source: KLTV 2020. All rights reserved.)

One of the requirements for receiving a computer is that they’re in the 4th grade or older. “Giving us a computer for free, we get to keep it and they upgrade it every time we move up a grade, I’m actually very happy,” said Melanie Martinez, 5th grader.

On March 31, 2020, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered schools to remain closed until May 4 in the continuing effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus also known as covid-19. “This will help me complete my online homework since they have moved our school work online,” said Martinez.

The church provides them with a CPU monitor, keyboard and mouse, headphones, cables to connect everything, and also two educational software programs. A majority of the computer donations come from Smith County and Cornerstone Staffing in Dallas also contributes.

For the past 17 years, the Cedar Street United Methodist Church in Tyler, has been donating refurbished computers to families and children in need if they’re in the 4th grade or older.
For the past 17 years, the Cedar Street United Methodist Church in Tyler, has been donating refurbished computers to families and children in need if they’re in the 4th grade or older. (Source: KLTV 2020. All rights reserved.)

Computers will be available Tuesday’s at 3 p.m. and Wednesday’s at 8 a.m. at Cedar Street United Methodist Church located at 1420 North Church Ave in Tyler. The church also says they will limit one computer per family.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.