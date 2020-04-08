Affidavit: Henderson murder suspect yelled at victim before shooting him

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - More information has been released about a fatal shooting in Henderson that left one man dead.
According to a probably cause affidavit, on Mar. 29, officers responded to the 800 block of Wilson St. The affidavit said upon arriving at the scene, officers were told that a man, identified as Gary Cornelius Jordan Jr., drove up in a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.
The affidavit said Jordan then confronted the victim, identified as Sabrien Walton, and made the statement, “You’re going to stop ******* with me.”
At that time, the affidavit said Walton reportedly got out of his car and ran to the back of it. Witnesses told police they saw Jordan point a handgun at Walton and begin firing. The affidavit said Jordan then returned to his vehicle and left the scene as Walton lay on the ground. Walton would die of his injuries.
Gary Jordan Jr. would later turn himself in. He remains in the Rusk County Jail charged with murder with a bond set at $1-million.
