What an arm: Orioles prospect, Nacogdoches native Grayson Rodriguez clears small lake

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - When KTRE caught up with Baltimore Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez on what was supposed to be opening day he joked about using his 12-year old brother in his workouts. He has video proof.
Over the weekend Rodriguez posted a video of him doing some long toss practice. How long? Well he cleared the family pond that some are calling a small lake.
On the other end of the catch was Garner, his brother. In the first three days the tweet has been viewed almost 500,000 times.
With no gyms open, The Orioles 2018 first round pick is using his family’s property in rural Nacogdoches County as his training ground while he waits for his next assignment. In his young career Rodriguez has put up 2.46 ERA through 28 starts.
