Tuesday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is a very humid start to the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. Cloudy skies are expected for the rest of the afternoon. Overnight, we will drop to the upper 60s. Tomorrow will be even warmer, in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. If we see any rain tomorrow, it will be late in the day and mainly south. Thursday, a cold front will approach our area bringing with it widespread showers and a drop in temperatures to the low 70s. Cooler temps, cloudy skies, and rain will stick around on Friday. For the weekend more wet weather is expected as we stay in the low 70s. Skies should begin to clear out on Monday.