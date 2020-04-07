Titus County district judge re-schedules execution for man who shot, killed 82-year-old man

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Titus County district judge has ordered that the execution of Billy Joe Wardlow, a convicted murderer who shot and killed an 82-year-old man, be re-scheduled. Wardlow had been scheduled to die by lethal injection on April 29 because of the COVID-19 crisis.
According to an Associated Press story, Wardlow is the fourth Texas death row inmate who has an execution re-scheduled as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
State District Judge Angela Saucier re-scheduled Wardlow’s execution for July 8, according to the AP story. Saucier re-scheduled Wardlow’s execution in an order that was made public on Monday.
Three other Texas executions were delayed by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, according to the AP story.
Wardlow, 45, was sentenced to death for the June 1993 fatal shooting of 82-year-old Carl Cole during a robbery at Cole’s East Texas home.
Wardlow is currently an inmate at the Polunsky Unit in Polk County, which houses death row inmates.
