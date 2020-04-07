Smith County judge announces plans to extend stay-at-home order

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Smith County’s stay-at-home order will likely be extended through April 30.
The Smith County Commissioners Court discussed the County’s order at its meeting Tuesday morning.
Judge Nathaniel Moran said extending the County’s order would keep it in conjunction with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order.
Moran said one of the main reasons to extend the order is that it includes some provisions not in the statewide order.
One of those is the locked business provision, which he said could lead to some confusion if the local order is allowed to expire. The locked business provision provides an exception for businesses that can operate behind locked doors with limited to no face-to-face interaction with the public.
That means the County’s order does not violate the social distancing restrictions in the governor’s order.
Moran said letting the County’s order expire could lead to questions about whether a business that falls under the local locked business exemption can or cannot continue to operate under the statewide order, which does not include such an exemption.
Moran also pointed to the provision in his order than mandates anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, anyone who is waiting for test results, and their families to stay home and self-isolate.
If the governor’s order wasn’t in place until the end of April, Moran said he would likely take this a week at a time. But, since the order lasts through April 30, Moran thinks it’s best to follow suit. He said he’ll extend the order later today or tomorrow.
“We want to get back to business as quick as possible,” he said.
Another new development from the meeting is a request for local National Guard members to help the East Texas Food Bank distribute food boxes. The food bank has seen an increased need since COVID-19 has led to businesses cutting hours or closing their doors altogether.
The county is also working on an agreement to possibly use the old fire station to house Smith County detention officers if needed. Moran said that would be an agreement with the City of Tyler.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 75 confirmed cases of the virus in Smith County.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.