Sign language interpreter provides critical service to hearing impaired in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Tracy Walker is the level IV sign language interpreter you’ve probably seen during the press conferences held by Smith County officials concerning COVID-19 updates.
“Once the press conferences started, they contacted me and asked if I’d be willing to interpret the press conferences,” said Walker. “My goal was to make sure the information about what’s going on with coronavirus gets to the deaf community here in East Texas.”
She currently is serving as the interpreter for the City of Tyler and Smith County’s joint COVID-19 press conferences.
“The city has been really good about working with me and making sure when the press conference starts that they can see me,” said Walker. “The deaf community can see the full view of the interpreter, along with the closed captioning.”
Walker said she’s taking the task very seriously, because the information provided at these press conferences is vital.
“I want them to get the information, so they are aware on how to take the precautions necessary to protect themselves,” said Walker. “To really just take care of themselves and get all the accurate information.”
Walker said she hopes the interpreting continues after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I hope it doesn’t stop with the coronavirus,” said Walker. “[I hope] that it continues for any information that gets out to the regular public; that it gets out to the deaf community, as well, and that they continue to provide interpreters.”
Walker said she’s gotten lots of positive feedback from both the hearing and deaf communities.
“The deaf community is thrilled that the city is providing the sign language interpreters,” said Walker. “Thrilled they’re getting that access. They feel equal to the hearing community; that they’re getting the same information.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.