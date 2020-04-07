Rep. Gohmert talks stimulus package, possible treatment for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Congressman Louie Gohmert says the economy was in good shape, until COVID-19 forced closures across the country and left many out of work.
“To have this level of shutdown, in an economy that was this vibrant, we will see, we’re just grateful that we had a vibrant economy going into it, otherwise it would’ve been far worse,” Gohmert said.
Many Americans could soon see $1,200 checks, or more, as part of a stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed by the president. Gohmert says he wants government assistance to go even further than that.
“It’d be far better if instead of getting a $1,000 check, they get what they were making before they got laid off. In other words, going back on the payroll where they were which would continue to accumulate them a retirement pension and those kind of things,” Gohmert said.
And when it comes to treating COVID-19, Gohmert sides with the president in saying the drug Hydroxychloroquine should be available for doctors to use at their discretion to treat patients.
“Why wouldn’t you allow at least doctors to do that and if someone is in danger of dying, for heaven’s sake give them the chance,” Gohmert said.
Gohmert says tough economic times likely lie ahead, but he’s hopeful that everything will get back on track when the United States opens up for business again.
“Just don’t panic, it’s gonna be okay because the panic, as Roosevelt said, the biggest thing we have to fear is fear itself,” Gohmert said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.