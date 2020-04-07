Peterson, Brady, Watt lead NFL All-Decade team selections

DARREN SPROLES, selected as both an offensive flex player and a punt returner, is the fourth individual ever to appear on an all-decade team at multiple positions, joining MEL GRAY (kick returner and punt returner in 1990s), DANTE HALL (kick returner and punt returner in 2000s) and Pro Football Hall of Famer DEION SANDERS (cornerback and punt returner in 1990s). The NFL replaced fullback on the 2010s team with the flex position, reflecting the evolution of the game. The flex is defined as a player who fits several offensive roles for his club. Sproles tied for second among NFL players during the decade with five punt-return touchdowns.